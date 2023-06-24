Google will open global fintech centre in Gujarat: CEO Sundar Pichai after meeting PM Modi

June 24, 2023 05:14 am | Updated 05:46 am IST - Washington

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC on June 23, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund and announced the opening of its global fintech operation centre in Gujarat.

He also praised the Prime Minister’s vision for Digital India, a flagship campaign of the Modi government. “The PM’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time and I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do,” added the Google CEO.

“It was an honour to meet PM Modi during the historic visit to the U.S. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India’s digitisation fund,” Mr. Pichai said, adding, “We are excited today that we are announcing the opening up of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT city Gujarat.”

PM @narendramodi interacted with CEO of Alphabet Inc. and @Google@sundarpichai. They discussed measures like artificial intelligence, fintech and promoting research and development. pic.twitter.com/ae42p8EIrR — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 23, 2023

GIFT city, or the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, is a central business district under construction in Gandhinagar district in Gujarat

Mr. Pichai, who joined Google in 2004, became the CEO of the company in 2015. He met PM Modi in New Delhi in December last year and said it was inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under his leadership.

PM Modi meets top business leaders

Besides Mr. Pichai, PM Modi also met CEOs of Amazon Andrew Jassy and Boeing David L. Calhoun in Washington.

Mr. Calhoun in an interview with ANI said, “The most important takeaway is the PM’s passion for India’s development. He does have a specific interest in aviation, in aerospace. It is a big vision.”

He emphasised the importance of India playing a significant role not only for the country but also for the broader region broadly in aviation and aerospace.

Whereas, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy expressed his commitment to generating additional employment opportunities in India after meeting PM Modi.

“Very interested in helping create more jobs, helping digitise more small and medium size businesses and helping more Indian companies and products be able to be exported all around the world,” said Mr. Jassy.