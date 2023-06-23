Corporate and diaspora leaders among guests at State Dinner hosted by Bidens for PM Modi

June 23, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Washington

There was saffron on the menu at the White House on Thursday, June 23, 2023, as U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some 400 guests for a carefully planned State Dinner to commemorate the prime ministerial visit.

With a main course of stuffed portobello mushrooms in a creamy saffron-infused risotto, Chef Nina Curtis, an expert in plant-based cuisine, led the culinary team, working with White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison. Dr Biden, who hosted the media for a preview of the dinner, had developed the three course menu along with the chefs, keeping in mind that Mr. Modi is a vegetarian.

Also read: PM Modi’s U.S. visit Day 3 updates | Biden, Modi address guests, raise ‘no alcohol’ toast at White House state dinner

The first course included marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad – in tune with India’s promotion of millets as part of the United Nations International Year of Millets. For those who wanted a fish option, sumac-roasted sea bass was available upon request. Guests were served rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Even the wine list was a nod to Mr. Modi’s Gujarati roots, and contained a Patel red blend 2019 (the White House background email had ‘Patel ‘in capital letters). Neither Mr. Modi nor U.S. President Joe Biden drink alcohol, however.

“The good news for both is us, neither of us drinks,” Mr. Biden said, as glasses for the toast were being brought to him and Mr. Modi. “Ginger ale, okay,” he added, joking that his father had told him to toast with his left hand when not using alcohol for the toast.

“Two great nations, two great friends, and two great powers. Cheers,” Mr Biden said.

Mr. Modi toasted his hosts and “the pursuit of happiness” as well as “liberty, equality and fraternity” and the “everlasting bonds of friendship” between India and the United States.

#WATCH | Amidst the love for Baseball, Cricket is also getting popular in the US. The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success: PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The… pic.twitter.com/996i2fkdJx — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

‘Lotus’ all the way

The lotus , a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has also has found its way into the G20 motif for the year, under India’s presidency, was also present throughout the décor.

“A longstanding feature in Indian design throughout history and inspired by mandala-style illustrations found in traditional Indian art, the lotus flower is incorporated throughout the decor and tablescapes,” the White House said. The tables were designed by David Stark Design and Production.

The dinner was hosted in tents on the south side of the White House, with guests walking or being bused in ‘trolleys’ from the main building. The entire space, had saffron, green and white - colours of the Indian flag. The background for the toasts had the national birds of the two countries – the bald eagle for America and the peacock for India. The translucent walls of the pavilions provided views of the White House, the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial.

Grammy award wining violinist Joshua Bell, South Asian a cappella group Penn Masala and the “President’s Own” United States Marine Band Chamber Orchestra entertained guests for the evening.

On the guest list or in attendance were members of the Biden family and Cabinet including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglass Emhoff, Indian Cabinet Ministers, India’s U.S. Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, U.S. lawmakers Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. Also invited were prominent names from the business world: Mukesh and Nita Ambani, James Murdoch (son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch), Anand Mahindra, former PepsiCo Chairman Indira Nooyi, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and diaspora organisation ‘Indiaspora’ founder M R Rangaswami. Judge Sri Srinivasan – who got close to being nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court during the Barack Obama presidency, was also present.