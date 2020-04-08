Gender-split is 50-50 with two exceptions

In a striking contrast with many countries, men in India more than women appear disproportionately likely to test positive for COVID- 19, an analysis of global data shows. This anomaly, experts told The Hindu, could be a statistical reflection of relatively low testing for the disease in India. Last week, the Health Ministry said 76% of the confirmed cases in India were men.
Many countries — including the United Kingdom and the United States — while publicising data on cases and death rates don’t have sex-segregated national data. However, data from 40 countries, which do share such data and compiled by GlobalHealth5050, an independent research initiative that tracks gender and health, suggest that the gender-split in all countries is roughly 50-50, barring two exceptions: India and Pakistan. 72% of our neighbour’s 4,004 cases have been confirmed in men.
Also read: COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
Greece, for instance, with 17,551 cases is 55% male; Italy assailed with 124,547 cases is 53% male. China too, even though data has not been updated since February 28, showed that its 55,924 cases then were almost evenly split 51:49 among men and women.
Another unusual exception was South Korea — the country that has conducted the maximum number of tests as a proportion of population — in that more women tested positive than man. 60% of its 10,000 cases, as on Wednesday, were women. Germany, another country that has tested significantly, notes an even split, 50: 50 in its case load of 99,255.
However, men in all countries were significantly more likely — almost twice — to die than women, though this data point is available for only 18 countries. India hasn’t yet shared national figures on COVID-19 mortality rates in men and women.
Coronavirus India lockdown Day 15 live updates | 19 more test positive in Andhra Pradesh; State total rises to 348
Experts told The Hindu that India’s wide disparity was more likely due to sociological factors and when testing increased and more infections detected the male-female gap would likely narrow.
Giridhar Babu, an epidemiologist associated with the Public Health Foundation of India, said it was likely that in most countries international travellers — the key source of the initial tranche of infections in most countries — were equally likely to be men or women. “It’s possibly more reflective of employment trends in India. Women are much less likely to be travelling for work internationally from India.”