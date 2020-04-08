Coronavirus India lockdown Day 15 updates | Positive cases cross 5100, death toll at 168

As the country is under a lockdown for nearly two weeks now, Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is taking stock of the situation in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought suggestions from his Council of Ministers on how to make a calibrated exit from the 21-day lockdown that was imposed from March 25 owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Data from the State authorities puts the number of positive cases at over 5,150 and the death toll crossing 160.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | U.S.

Acting U.S. Navy secretary resigns

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday after he faced mounting backlash for firing and ridiculing the commander of a U.S. aircraft carrier who pleaded for help stemming a Coronavirus outbreak onboard. Mr. Modly's resignation highlighted the U.S. military's struggle to meet increasingly competing priorities: maintaining readiness for conflict and safeguarding servicemembers as the virus spreads globally.

8.00 am | U.S.

New York deaths exceeds 4,000

New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus rose past 4,000 on Tuesday, eclipsing the number killed at the terrorist attack on World Trade Center on 9/11. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson lay in intensive care, believed to be the first major world leader hospitalised with the virus.

7.45 am | Assam

Another positive case, count rises to 28

A new COVID-19 case related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the number to 28, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The 65-year old man, who has a travel history to Saudi Arabia, tested positive, the minister tweeted on Tuesday night. The patient, from Hailakandi, is also linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin’s Nizamuddin area, he tweeted.

7.30 am | U.S.

Trump accuses WHO of being China-centric, threatens to cut funding

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would put a hold on America’s funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of becoming China-centric during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see. It’s a great thing if it works. But when they call every shot wrong, that’s no good,” Mr. Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference.

4.00 am | Punjab

Punjab registers a death, eight new cases

Another Covid -19 death was reported in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the State to eight, according to an official statement.

According to the health department, a patient from Amritsar died on April 7, while eight fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported, taking the tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 99, it added.

Government mulls lockdown extension amid requests from the States

The Union government on Tuesday indicated that it was actively considering an extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown that began on March 25 and due to end on April 14 as many States have openly appealed for its continuation in the face of rise in COVID-19 cases. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he would request the Centre to extend the lockdown.