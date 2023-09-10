HamberMenu
G-20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were amongst the first to reach the venue this morning

September 10, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rajghat, in New Delhi, decorated with flowers on September. 10, 2023.

Rajghat, in New Delhi, decorated with flowers on September. 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received G-20 leaders at the rain-drenched Rajghat where they will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were amongst the first to reach the venue this morning.

Mr. Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angvastram' or stole while standing against the backdrop of an image of 'Bapu Kuti'.

Bapu Kuti is located at Sevagram ashram near Wardha in Maharashtra, which was Mahatma Gandhi's residence from 1936 till his death in 1948.

The prime minister was seen explaining the leaders about the significance of 'Bapu Kuti'.

After paying tributes to the Mahatma, the leaders will also sign on the 'Peace Wall' at the Leaders' Lounge.

