FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for nude pics

The nude pictures insulted the modesty of women and everyone’s sentiments has been hurt, the FIR said

Mumbai police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for posting his nude photographs on social media.

The FIR was filed upon a complaint lodged at the Chembur police station by one Lalit Tekchandani, under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Mr. Singh did a photo shoot for a magazine, where he posed completely nude. Last Thursday, the actor’s nude pictures, posted on Instagram had gone viral, according to police.

Mr. Tekchandani, who runs an NGO called Shyam Mangaram Foundation, had alleged that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, police earlier said.

The FIR stated that India has a “good culture” but due to such pictures, everyone’s sentiments are hurt.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like “Bajirao Mastani”, “Padmaavat” and “Gully Boy”. The FIR stated the Bollywood actor had a huge fan following among various sections, including youngsters.

(With PTI inputs)