Farmers’ protests | Centre inclined to continue talks with farm leaders

The Centre is inclined to continue talks with agitating farmer leaders despite the violence and chaos in the capital on Republic Day, a top government source has told The Hindu.
“We are, of course, waiting and watching how events will play out,” the source told this writer, stressing that the Government had been flexible in holding a dialogue with farm leaders.
With the police deployed to deal with the continued law and order challenge from what appears to be a splinter element of the agitating farmers, the Government has an open mind on continuing talks.
“We will be looking closely at all these issues on Wednesday,” a Cabinet Minister told this correspondent. The Minister said the Government has presented the agitating farmers a compromise deal by agreeing to suspend the operation of the laws, but they had rejected it.
“It was a perfect opportunity that was rejected by the farmer unions,” the top government source said, adding that the Government had no issues in continuing a dialogue with the farmers’ leadership.
“The laws would have been suspended for a period of one-and-half years and after that we would have seen what would happen,” the source added, hinting that the laws might remain non-operational beyond that period too.
