Farmers at Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade

Groups of farmers protesting the new agricultural laws broke police barricades at Tikri border on Tuesday morning to force their way into Delhi city. This was in an attempt to start the tractor rally ahead of the time agreed upon with the police.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Baldev Singh said that efforts were being made to convince the farmers to show restraint and adhere to the police instructions.
All-India Kisan Sabha finance secretary P. Krishna Prasad condemned the farmers action saying that they must adhere to the plan agreed upon with the Delhi police.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra Yadav said that the farmers group breaking through the barricades at Singhu border were not part of the joint coalition of farmer unions spearheading the protests.
The protesting unions has also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.
Heavy security has been deployed in view of the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points.
(With inputs from PTI)
