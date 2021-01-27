Farmers’ protest | Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel takes stock of damage caused to Red Fort

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday visited the Red Fort to take stock of the damage caused by a section of farmers who stormed the monument and hoisted the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikhs, there.
The minister has sought a report on the incident.
“I do not want to say anything on the issue yet. I have sought a report, let it come,” Mr. Patel told PTI.
During the minister’s tour, one could see vandalised metal detector gate and ticket counter, and broken shards of glass at the premises of the Red Fort. He was accompanied by the secretary of culture ministry and the ASI director general.
The minister had on Tuesday condemned the actions of the protesting farmers who entered the Red Fort and said it violated the symbol of dignity of India's democracy.
There are 173 monuments in Delhi protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It includes UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb and Qutub Minar.
