Farmers’ protest | 41 security personnel sustain injuries at Red Fort

Combo picture shows a policeman falling from the rampart of the Red Fort in New Delhi during clashes with protesting farmers on January 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Fortyone security personnel sustained injuries when they jumped from a height of 20 feet into a drain to save their lives when violence broke out in the Red Fort premises on Tuesday, said the Delhi police.

A senior police officer said adequate number of security personnel were deployed to prevent the protesters from entering the Red Fort but they were outnumbered by the protesters.

Watch | Police personnel jump into drain in Red Fort during clashes with protesters
 

“We just prevented the protesters from entering the Red Fort and they turned violent. They attacked security personnel with iron rods, sticks and pelted stones at them. Many police personnel received injuries after they jumped into the drain located in the periphery of the Red Fort. They were rushed to a hospital,” said a police officer.

The officer said after the policemen fell into the drain, protesters kept hitting them with stones.

At the Lal Qila, they broke the gates and entered the wells of the Red Fort. A section of the crowd also managed to climb atop the ramparts where they hoisted their organisation’s flag. With great efforts, the Delhi police managed to remove the crowd from the ramparts and the vicinity, said the Delhi police.

