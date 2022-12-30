EPFO gives opportunity to a section of pensioners to apply for higher pension

December 30, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly two months after the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Employees’ Pension (Amendment) Scheme of 2014, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has given an opportunity to a section of pensioners to apply for enhanced pension.

In a December 29 circular addressed to zonal and regional offices, the EPFO laid down parameters for identifying the pensioners. Such persons were those who had, prior to their retirement, contributed on higher wages — contributions on salary exceeding the ceiling of ₹5,000 or ₹6,500; exercised the option along with their employers under clause 11(3) of the Employees’ Pension Scheme of 1995 and whose applications were rejected by the authorities. Also, in respect of those whose contribution on higher salary was returned or diverted back to provident fund accounts, they had been given an opportunity.

The pensioners concerned would have to apply online through the organisation’s website for getting their option validated, the EPFO stated.

(It is understood that a specific URL would be made available, the details of which would be made public by the regional PF commissioners).

Quoting a communication of the Central government of December 22 for follow-up on the Supreme Court’s judgment, the organisation said the Centre had given direction for providing “adequate publicity” to the EPFO’s decisions, which would be made as part of implementation of the court’s judgment.

Expressing disapproval of the EPFO’s communication, Dada Tukaram Zode, national legal adviser of the Employees Pension (1995) Coordination Committee, a body affiliated to the Bharat Pensioners Samaj of New Delhi, contended that nowhere did the apex court’s judgment of November 2022 state that the option should have been exercised while in service. He also wanted the EPFO to come out with guidelines in respect of those who retired from service after September 1, 2014, the date of enforcement of amendments to the scheme, and those who were in service.