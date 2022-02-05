Two LeT militants killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

The security forces were conducting searches in Zakura locality of the city.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here in Srinagar on Saturday, February 5, 2022, police said.

"Two militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba's outfit The Resistance Front were neutralised by the Srinagar police," Inspector General Of Police, Vijay Kumar said.

The duo was killed in a predawn operation in Srinagar's Zakura area.

Mr. Kumar said one of the slain militants was behind the killing of policeman Ikhlaq Hajam in Anantnag on January 29.

"Two pistols were recovered (from the militants)," the police said.

Earlier, acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Zakura locality of the city, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there during the night, a police official said.

Incriminating materials, including two pistols, were recovered from the site of the encounter, Mr. Kumar added.

(With inputs from PTI)