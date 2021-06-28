Policeman, wife, daughter shot dead in Pulwama

Lieutenant Governor condemns the attack.

Suspected militants killed a policeman, his wife and daughter in Pulwama’s Awantipora area on Sunday night.

The police said militants barged into the house of Special Police Officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam area of Awantipora and opened indiscriminate fire on Sunday night.

“In the firing, Ahmad along with his wife, Raja Bano, and daughter, Rafia Jan, received bullet wounds. Later, the couple succumbed to their injuries in the hospital,” the police said.

Jan, 24, also succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning in a Srinagar hospital.

Earlier this month, militants killed two off-duty policemen in Srinagar in two separate attacks, including an inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department.

“I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on SPO Ahmad and his family at Awantipora. This is an act of cowardice and perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.