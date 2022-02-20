Election Commission restores higher limit of star campaigners per party
It had in October 2020 reduced the number of star campaigners in order to reduce large crowds during the pandemic.
The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday restored the maximum limit of star campaigners per party, citing the declining COVID-19 case numbers.
The EC had in October 2020 reduced the number of star campaigners for recognised national and State parties from 40 to 30 and unrecognised parties from 20 each to 15, in order to reduce large crowds during the pandemic.
In a letter to recognised national and State parties on Sunday, the EC said it had decided to restore the maximum limit of star campaigners. The EC said the list of star campaigners would have to be submitted to it within seven days of the notification of the poll.
For the ongoing Assembly elections in Manipur and phases V, VI and VII in Uttar Pradesh, parties were asked to send additional names by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
