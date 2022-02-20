Assembly Elections | National

Election Commission restores higher limit of star campaigners per party

The Hindu Bureau February 20, 2022 20:41 IST

It had in October 2020 reduced the number of star campaigners in order to reduce large crowds during the pandemic.

The Election Commission’s move comes in the wake of decline in COVID cases. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday restored the maximum limit of star campaigners per party, citing the declining COVID-19 case numbers. The EC had in October 2020 reduced the number of star campaigners for recognised national and State parties from 40 to 30 and unrecognised parties from 20 each to 15, in order to reduce large crowds during the pandemic. In a letter to recognised national and State parties on Sunday, the EC said it had decided to restore the maximum limit of star campaigners. The EC said the list of star campaigners would have to be submitted to it within seven days of the notification of the poll. For the ongoing Assembly elections in Manipur and phases V, VI and VII in Uttar Pradesh, parties were asked to send additional names by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.



