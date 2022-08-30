India

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies at 72

Economist Abhijit Sen. File

Economist Abhijit Sen. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Picture Library

Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country's foremost experts on rural economy, died on Monday night. He was 72.

"He suffered a heart attack around 11 p.m. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there," said Dr. Pronab Sen, his brother.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, and held several important government positions including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices.

He was a member of Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
death
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2022 7:50:21 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/economist-former-planning-commission-member-abhijit-sen-dies-at-72/article65828609.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY