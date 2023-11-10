HamberMenu
EAM Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken hold talks ahead of '2+2' dialogue

The Indian delegation at the talks will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Mr. Jaishankar

November 10, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar ahead of a day of meetings in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar ahead of a day of meetings in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks on November 10 morning ahead of the high profile '2+2' ministerial dialogue.

Mr. Blinken and U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Delhi for the fifth edition of the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue which is aimed at taking forward India-U.S. futuristic roadmap for deeper strategic cooperation.

The Indian delegation at the talks will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Mr. Jaishankar.

ALSO READ
India remains a strategic partner: White House

The Defence Ministry said a number of strategic, defence and technology issues are expected to be discussed at the '2+2' dialogue and the bilateral meeting between Mr. Singh and Mr. Austin.

On November 9, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the '2+2' dialogue will enable a high-level review of progress being made in cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties.

"The Ministers will take the opportunity to progress the futuristic roadmap for the India-U.S. partnership as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden, in their discussions in June and September this year," the MEA said in a statement.

It said both sides will also take stock of contemporary regional issues and exchange views about shared priorities for augmenting cooperation in multilateral platforms, and through frameworks such as Quad.

