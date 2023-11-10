HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India, U.S. hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue with focus on Indo-Pacific, critical minerals and global challenges

"We are exploring cooperation in new domains such as critical technologies, collaboration in civil outer space and in areas of critical minerals," Mr. Jaishankar said

November 10, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the 5th India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the 5th India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and the U.S. on November 10 held extensive deliberations to further expand their global strategic partnership through greater defence industrial ties, enhancing engagement in the Indo-Pacific and boosting cooperation in key areas such as critical minerals and high-technology.

The U.S. delegation at the 2+2 ministerial talks was led by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed the Indian side.

"Our dialogue today will be an opportunity to advance the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden to build a forward-looking partnership and construct a shared global agenda," Mr. Jaishankar said in his televised opening remarks.

"We are exploring cooperation in new domains such as critical technologies, collaboration in civil outer space and in areas of critical minerals," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh leave after participating in a family photo as part of the so-called “2+2 Dialogue” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Sushma Swaraj Bhavan (SSB) in New Delhi, India, November 10, 2023.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh leave after participating in a family photo as part of the so-called “2+2 Dialogue” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Sushma Swaraj Bhavan (SSB) in New Delhi, India, November 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In his remarks, Mr. Blinken said both sides are promoting a free and open, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific including by strengthening the U.S.-India partnership through the Quad.

He said the focus is to bolster the partnership in international peace, security and specifically working to promote rules-based order, uphold principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

ALSO READ
India remains a strategic partner: White House

In his opening comments, Mr. Singh said the India-U.S. bilateral relationship has seen a growing interest in strategic convergence and enhanced defence cooperation.

"Defence cooperation remains one of the most important pillars of our bilateral relationship," he said.

"We look forward to closely working with the U.S. across domains of capability building," Mr. Singh said.

U.S. Defence Secretary Austin, in his opening remarks, said in the face of urgent global challenges, it is more important than ever that the world's two largest democracies exchange views, find common goals and "deliver for our people".

"Our increasingly strong ties give us all hope for the future of this partnership and our common efforts towards a more secure world," he said.

Related Topics

USA / India / international relations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.