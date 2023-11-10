HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Delhi

Blinken is in India to attend the "2+2" foreign and defence ministerial dialogue

November 10, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Palam Air Base in New Delhi, India, November 10, 2023.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Palam Air Base in New Delhi, India, November 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Delhi on Thursday night primarily to attend the India-U.S. "2+2" foreign and defence ministerial dialogue.

The "2+2" dialogue will take place on Friday. U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has already reached Delhi.

The Indian side at the dialogue will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

"A warm welcome to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken as he arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X.

"The visit will give further boost to India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership!" he added.

Related Topics

USA / India / diplomacy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.