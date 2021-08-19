DRDO develops Chaff technology to safeguard fighter jets

Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, developed advanced Chaff material and chaff cartridge-118/I in collaboration with HEMRL, Pune

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday, August 19, 2021, said it had developed an advanced Chaff technology to safeguard the fighter aircraft of the Air Force against hostile radar threats.

“The IAF has started the process of induction of this technology after the completion of successful user trials,” a DRDO statement said. “The technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the IAF,” it stated.

Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, developed the advanced Chaff material and chaff cartridge-118/I in collaboration with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune, meeting the qualitative requirements of the IAF.

The DRDO said that in today’s electronic warfare, survivability of fighter aircraft was of prime concern because of advancement in modern radar threats. It explained that their survivability, Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) was used that provides passive jamming against infrared and radar threats.

“Chaff is a critical defence technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats,” it noted, adding that the importance of this technology lay in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acted as decoy to deflect enemy missiles for ensuring safety of the fighter aircraft.