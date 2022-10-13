Dr. Jaishankar expresses ‘deepest condolences’ over deaths of children of The Gambia

Deaths linked to cough syrups produced by an Indian company

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar expressed “deepest condolences” on Thursday to his counterpart in The Gambia in west Africa where deaths of dozens of children were linked to cough syrups produced by an Indian company.

“In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch,” said Mr. Jaishankar in a social media post following the conversation.

In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr. Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently.



Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch.@OfficialMofa — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 13, 2022

Authorities here have ordered Maiden Pharmaceuticals to stop production of the syrups that have been linked to the deaths of at least 69 children in The Gambia. The tragedy came to light after the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a report announced that the deaths could be related to the cough and cold syrups that were produced by the pharma company that operates in the National Capital Region.

Africa has been a major importer of generic medicines from India and the tragedy in Gambia is the first involving such a large number of children. Both the countries have maintained positive momentum in bilateral relationship and a delegation from The Gambia participated in the India Africa Forum Summit of 2015. In 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind visited the country during his three-nation tour of Africa.