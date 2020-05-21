National

Travellers must check in before reaching airport, says Civil Aviation Ministry

Air travellers will have to check in before reaching the airport and provide medical details either through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form when flight operations resume from May 25, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s detailed guidelines.

The government will also prescribe minimum and maximum fares that airlines can sell on a given route.

On the day flights resume across the country, only 30% of flights will be allowed to operate, according to an order signed by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Usha Padhee.

Passengers will have to check in either online or telephonically as there will be no physical check-in counters. While they will be required to wear masks while entering the airport, airlines too will be providing a safety kit, which will include face shields, masks and hand sanitisers.

Travellers will be allowed to carry one piece each of cabin baggage and checked-in baggage, and if the latter exceed 20 kg, passengers will have to pay an excess baggage fees.

Neither will there be meals served on board an aircraft nor will passengers be allowed to consume their own eatables, unless they are for medical reasons.

While the guidelines do not require passengers to be quarantined at the destination airports, “health protocols as prescribed by the destination States/ UTs” will have to be followed.

