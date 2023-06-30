HamberMenu
DGCA to conduct special audit of GoFirst facilities on July 4-6

Cash-strapped GoFirst stopped flying on May 3 and is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process.

June 30, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Aviation watchdog DGCA will conduct a special audit of grounded airline GoFirst's facilities in the national capital and Mumbai from July 4 to 6 before approving the revival plan for the resumption of flights, according to a senior official.

Go First cancels all flights until June 30

The senior official at DGCA on June 30 said that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, the regulator has planned to conduct a special audit.

The audit of the facilities of the airline in Delhi and Mumbai will be conducted from July 4 to 6.

Watch | All you need to know about the GoFirst crisis

"The special audit to be conducted from July 4 to 6 shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations," the official said.

