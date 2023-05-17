Watch | All you need to know about the GoFirst crisis

May 17, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

Low-cost carrier GoFirst filed for insolvency recently. The aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 8, directed the airline to stop selling air tickets immediately.

The number of cancelled flights has affected hundreds of its customers. The unprecedented distress call by the airline that rebranded itself just two years ago raises concerns about the health of the Indian aviation industry already reeling from pandemic losses.

The Hindu’s Jagriti Chandra gives a lowdown on the GoFirst crisis.

Reporting: Jagriti Chandra

Videography and production: Richard Kujur