Go First seeks DGCA approval to restart operations

June 28, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Go First intends to restart flights “as soon as possible” with 22 aircraft in fleet, according to the revival plan approved by the Committee of Creditors and shared with the DGCA in a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting at the DGCA’s headquarters was held to seek approval for restart of operations. The Resolution Professional (RP), Shailendra Ajmera, made a two-hour long presentation.

“The RP will formally submit the presentation to us, which will be scrutinised at our end, following which a decision will be made in a day or two,” a senior DGCA official told The Hindu.

The airline has said another four aircraft will be kept in reserve. Go First intends to start 157 flights on 78 routes. These will be a mix of commercial passenger as well as charter flights for the Ministry of Defence, the above quoted official explained.

The meeting follows an interim funding of ₹450 crore approved by the Committee of Creditors comprising the Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank. The airline had moved the National Company Law Tribunal in May to seek insolvency protection, and the court accepted its plea.