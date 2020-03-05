Delhi violence | Death toll rises to 53

The death toll in the violence incidents happened in Delhi’s North East has risen to 53 on Thursday.
A police officer confirmed that as per the information provided to them from hospitals, total 44 deaths were reported from the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) hospital, followed by five from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, three at the Lok Nayak (LNJP) hospital and one at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.
“We are in touch with hospital authorities and assisting them in identification of missing persons reported at various police station falls under riot affected areas,” the officer said.
On Wednesday, the figure of death toll was 46.
Police said that they have registered total 654 FIRs in violence incidents and total 1820 persons have been detained. They have also registered 47 cases under sections of arms act.
