Delhi violence ‘one-sided, well-planned’, says minorities panel

The Delhi Minorities Commission in its assessment report of events which unfolded recently in northeast Delhi has concluded that the violence which erupted was “one-sided, well-planned” and involved support from locals with maximum damage being done to shops and houses belonging to the minority community.

The Commission also said that compensation announced by the Delhi government was inadequate, considering the extent of damage caused due to the violence.

“We found extensive damage to Muslim houses, shops and workshops everywhere we went. We found that people were visiting their damaged houses for the first time since they fled on February 24-25 but since the houses and shops were badly damaged and debris lying, there was no question that they will be able to start living there any time soon,” the panel said.

The delegation, which included commission chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan, in its report also highlighted instances like those in Bhajanpura, where “Muslim-owned shops like a travel agency and motorcycle showroom were looted and torched while Hindu-owned shops were left untouched.”

The panel’s report also cites residents of Gali number 5 in Khajuri Khas claiming that the violence on February 23 began “shortly after the threat and ultimatum” by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

“This ‘gali’ is a blind alley where 100 persons lived and they could not on their own flee from the main road. They left the place under police protection in the morning of February 25. In this ‘gali’, we found the house of BSF jawan Mohammad Anis which was badly damaged,” the panel said.

At Yamuna Vihar, however, the report states that shops and houses belonging to both communities were affected.

“On the one side of the road are Muslim houses and shops while on the other side are Hindu houses and shops. Both areas were affected by looting and burning. At a charred petrol pump, the owner Mahinder Aggrawal claimed that 30 vehicles were torched there,” the report states.

The panel also refers to testimonies by Raj Kumar, a driver with the Rajdhani School which was also burnt.

“Mr. Kumar told us that some 500 persons barged into his school around 6.30 p.m. on February 24. They wore helmets and hid their faces. They remained there for the next 24 hours and went away next evening after the arrival of police force in the area. They were young people who had arms and giant catapults which they used to throw petrol bombs from the school rooftops,” the report states.