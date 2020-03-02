Delhi

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 46

The kin of a victim of the clashes at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The kin of a victim of the clashes at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.  

Four more bodies recovered in northeast Delhi

The death toll in the Delhi violence last week has risen to 46, with four more bodies being recovered in the city’s northeast area.

Also read: Delhi violence | Agonising wait at mortuary for missing kin

As many as 38 have been reported dead at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, three at Lok Nayak Hospital, four at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital.

Four bodies were pulled out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar areas of the violence-affected northeast area on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Delhi violence 2020
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 11:08:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-violence-death-toll-rises-to-46/article30961415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY