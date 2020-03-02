Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 46

The death toll in the Delhi violence last week has risen to 46, with four more bodies being recovered in the city’s northeast area.

As many as 38 have been reported dead at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, three at Lok Nayak Hospital, four at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital.

Four bodies were pulled out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar areas of the violence-affected northeast area on Sunday.