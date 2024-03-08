GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi police moves court seeking 90 days to file chargesheet in Parliament security breach case

The court issues notice to the six accused arrested in the matter and has sought their replies on the police’s application by March 11

March 08, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
A video grab shows an unidentified man jumping from the visitor’s gallery of Lok Sabha and spraying some gas canisters in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

A video grab shows an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha and spraying some gas canisters in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi police on Thursday moved an application in the Patiala House Court seeking three months time to file a chargesheet in the Parliament security breach case.

The application filed by the police in the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur said that the investigation in the matter is at a crucial stage and the police need time to analyse the stored digital data, which is voluminous.

The police sought three more months to conclude the investigation into the matter in which some reports are also awaited.

The court issued a notice to the six accused arrested in the matter and has sought their replies on the police’s application by March 11.

Six people were arrested for the security breach in Parliament on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Two of the accused — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by some MPs. Meanwhile, Amol Shinde and Ms. Azad, sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans outside Parliament and the two were arrested in the following days. Two other accused, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, were arrested later.

All the arrests in the case took place within a week after the incident and the accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with other offences.

The probe agency has 90 days time, from the day of arrest, to file a chargesheet in the matter. If the agency fails to complete the investigation within the stipulated time, the accused in custody have a statutory right to bail.

