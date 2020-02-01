National

Stay on execution of Nirbhaya case convicts: Delhi High Court to hear Centre’s plea on February 2

Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi High Court has also issued notice to DG (Prisons) and Tihar Jail authorities, seeking their stand on the Central govt.'s plea challenging the stay on their execution

The Delhi High Court on February 1 sought response of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on the Centre's plea challenging the stay on their execution.

The court will hear the petition on February 2.

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to the four convicts, Mukesh Kumar, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh.

The court has also issued notice to DG (Prisons) and Tihar Jail authorities, seeking their stand on the Central government's plea.

The lawyer of the DG (Prisons) told the court that its orders would be complied with.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have taken process of law on a "joyride" and are acting in tandem to delay their execution.

He further told the court that the Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of the heinous crime are trying the patience of the country.

