National

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court defers execution of convicts until further orders

Delhi gang rape convicts (clockwise from left) Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Vinay and Pawan Gupta. File

Delhi gang rape convicts (clockwise from left) Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Vinay and Pawan Gupta. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

All the convicts were to be hanged on February 1.

A Delhi court on January 31 postponed the execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 gang rape and murder case till further orders.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on plea by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on February 1.

Also Read
Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape case, in New Delhi. File

Nirbhaya convict’s plea against mercy petition rejection dismissed

 

During the hearing, Tihar Jail authorities challenged the application to stay the hanging of three convicts — Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar — saying that only one convict’s plea is pending and the others can be hanged.

Advocate A.P. Singh, representing the convicts, argued that rules dictate that when one convict’s plea is pending the others cannot be hanged.

Also Read
A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. File

Review of President’s rejection of mercy plea is very limited: Supreme Court

 

The fourth person sentenced to death in the case is Mukesh Kumar, whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17. The Supreme Court had on Wednesday dismissed Mukesh’s plea against the President’s decision.

The court had on January 20 issued death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts — Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) — in the case. The order now stands stayed till further orders.

'Hopes dashed but will fight till convicts are hanged'

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said she will continue her fight till the convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case are hanged, shortly after a Delhi court postponed the execution of death warrants till further order.

Ms. Devi told reporters her “hopes are dashed” but she will continue her fight till the convicts are hanged.

(with inputs from PTI)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
death penalty policies
prison
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 6:17:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nirbhaya-case-delhi-court-postpones-execution-till-further-orders/article30703226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY