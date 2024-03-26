GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS leader Kavitha’s further custodial interrogation not required: ED tells Delhi court

BRS leader Kavitha was produced by the ED in the court on the conclusion of her custody remand in the Delhi excise policy scam case

March 26, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

PTI
BRS MLC K. Kavitha being brought to Rouse Avenue Court to be produced before the Special Judge in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi. File

BRS MLC K. Kavitha being brought to Rouse Avenue Court to be produced before the Special Judge in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 26 told a Delhi court that further custodial interrogation of BRS leader K. Kavitha is not required.

Ms. Kavitha was produced by the ED in the court on the conclusion of her custody remand in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The federal probe agency was earlier allowed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja to interrogate Ms. Kavitha in custody.

Delhi Excise policy case | Kavitha's nephew involved in transfer, use of proceeds: ED

Speaking to reporters before entering court, the BRS leader claimed, “It is an illegal case. We will fight it out. Jai Telangana”.

The ED has alleged that Ms. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the ‘South Group’ that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of ₹100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

The 46-year-old was arrested by the Central probe agency on March 15.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi / national politics

