March 21, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated March 22, 2024 02:30 am IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 night in an Excise policy-linked money laundering case. The arrest, the first of a sitting Chief Minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to Mr. Kejriwal from any coercive action by the agency.

The 55-year-old leader’s arrest, amid campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party said Mr. Kejriwal “will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail.” The BJP though demanded that Mr. Kejriwal step down as Chief Minister on moral grounds.

Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc expressed their support for Mr. Kejriwal and condemned the arrest. From Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress President Sharad Pawar, Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Pradad Yadav to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, senior political leaders jumped in to defend the bureaucrat-turned-politician, whose rise in politics a little over a decade ago was at the cost of many of these established players.

