year
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates | Authorities engaged in clearing uprooted trees in Kolkata amid heavy rains, gusty winds

West Bengal administration evacuated people from low-lying and coastal areas of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur to storm shelters

Updated - May 27, 2024 08:12 am IST

Published - May 27, 2024 08:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters pass on a road amid rain as Cyclone Remal approaches, in Kolkata on Sunday.

Commuters pass on a road amid rain as Cyclone Remal approaches, in Kolkata on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Widespread devastation is visible across coastal areas of West Bengal on May 27, a day after severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ made landfall packing winds up to 135 kilometres per hour.

The severe cyclonic storm Remal started its landfall process between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh around 9.15 p.m. on May 26, as it intensified and moved northwards. By 11.30 p.m., the eye of the cyclone touched the land.

Also read | Cyclone Remal Highlights, May 26, 2024

‘Remal’ left a trail of destruction in its wake. Roofs of thatched huts were blown away, trees uprooted and electric poles knocked down, causing significant disruption in various parts of the state, including Kolkata.

The West Bengal administration has evacuated people from low-lying and coastal areas of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur to storm shelters. By 3 p.m., over one lakh people were shifted from coastal and vulnerable areas.

The storm has resulted in disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of south Bengal.

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • May 27, 2024 08:07
    Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region

    Widespread devastation is visible across coastal areas of West Bengal on May 27, a day after severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' made landfall packing winds up to 135 kilometres per hour.

    'Remal' left a trail of destruction in its wake. Roofs of thatched huts were blown away, trees uprooted and electric poles knocked down, causing significant disruption in various parts of the state, including Kolkata. - PTI

  • May 27, 2024 07:54
    Cyclone Remal makes landfall, authorities engaged in clearing uprooted trees in Kolkata

    As heavy rain and gusty winds continue in Kolkata following the landfall of severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’, the Kolkata Municipality team and Kolkata Police Disaster Management team are engaged in clearing uprooted trees in the Alipore area of the city.

