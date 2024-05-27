Widespread devastation is visible across coastal areas of West Bengal on May 27, a day after severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ made landfall packing winds up to 135 kilometres per hour.

The severe cyclonic storm Remal started its landfall process between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh around 9.15 p.m. on May 26, as it intensified and moved northwards. By 11.30 p.m., the eye of the cyclone touched the land.

‘Remal’ left a trail of destruction in its wake. Roofs of thatched huts were blown away, trees uprooted and electric poles knocked down, causing significant disruption in various parts of the state, including Kolkata.

The West Bengal administration has evacuated people from low-lying and coastal areas of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur to storm shelters. By 3 p.m., over one lakh people were shifted from coastal and vulnerable areas.

The storm has resulted in disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of south Bengal.