Live

Cyclone Remal LIVE updates | Cyclone Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm; to hit Bengal, Bangladesh coasts tonight

Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from noon

Updated - May 26, 2024 09:03 am IST

Published - May 26, 2024 08:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kolkata police alert people of the impending Cyclone Remal, at Nimtala ghat in Kolkata.

Kolkata police alert people of the impending Cyclone Remal, at Nimtala ghat in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ANI

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, named Remal, on Saturday evening and is likely to turn severe before making landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday midnight, the IMD said. Named by Oman, Remal, meaning sand in Arabic, is the first cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in this pre-monsoon season.

The IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall in north Odisha on Sunday and Monday owing to the weather system. Extremely heavy precipitation is also likely in Assam and Meghalaya, and heavy to very heavy rains in the other northeastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, an official said. A total of 394 flights, arrival and departure, in both international and domestic sectors would not operate to and fro the airport during the flight suspension period, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson told PTI.

Track latest updates here:
  • May 26, 2024 08:54
    NDRF and other teams ready: West Tripura DM as cyclone Remal intensifies

    As cyclone Remal intensifies, Tripura is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the IMD for further developments regarding the cyclonic storm. Given the current situation, all District Magistrates were advised to follow the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) impact-based advisories and take appropriate measures. 

    Agartala, West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector, Vishal Kumar on Saturday said that NDRF and other teams are ready given the warning and is preparing to evacuate people from low-lying areas to safe shelters and start providing relief if needed.

    ANI

  • May 26, 2024 08:53
    Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon

    The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, an official said.

    A total of 394 flights, arrival and departure, in both international and domestic sectors would not operate to and fro the airport during the flight suspension period, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson told PTI.

    The precautionary measure was taken after a meeting of the stakeholders of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on Saturday, the official said.

  • May 26, 2024 08:52
    Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by midnight

    Cyclone ‘Remal’ intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday morning and is likely to make landfall between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight of Sunday with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 km per hour gusting to 135 kmph, the Met department said.

    The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal, apart from Kolkata and its adjoining areas. Situated over North Bay of Bengal, Remal moved nearly northwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm 270 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal, the Met office said in a bulletin.

    It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards, intensify further and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla port, by Sunday midnight as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph, the weather office said.

    Read more here

