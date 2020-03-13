COVID-19 and BJP’s bid to connect with Kashmiris

The BJP is using the Coronavirus scare to build a rapport with people in Kashmir — it is planning free distribution of masks and sanitisers, both unavailable due to shortage in the Valley markets, in hospitals and public places.

“We have a stock of 1,200 masks and sanitizers to be distributed free among locals in upcoming campaigns, focused in Srinagar and Ganderbal. Our prime focus remains hospitals in Srinagar,” BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur told The Hindu.

Mr. Thakur and other BJP activists attracted a huge crowd on March 8 at Srinagar's leading maternity hospital, Lal Ded.

“I distributed 500 masks in the Lal Ded hospital. I was surprised by the response of the people. It was quite remarkable. We were accompanied by doctors too. The BJP's idea is to educate masses about precautions required to contain any spread of the disease,” Mr. Thakur said.

The BJP plans to cover all government-run hospitals in its campaign. It also focused on nomadic community in Srinagar's outskirts of Shalimar area. The party has started special drives in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. BJP senior leader Ruheena Shahzad distributed free face masks among the patients and attendants at the Trauma Hospital, Kangan.

It comes as the BJP plans to emerge as significant contender in the Valley during the Assembly elections. Similar drives are on in Jammu where BJP corporator Sahil Gupta distributed around 350 masks and 300 health sanitizers in the Bishnah constituency.

Mayor takes exception

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, however, took exception to the BJP's mass contact programme in the Lal Ded hospital. “I would like to bring this to the notice of the Union Health Minister and request no such stunts are repeated in Srinagar. Can political photo-ops come at a cost of compromising COVID-19 precautionary advisories. Let sanity and common sense prevail,” he said.

The BJP drive comes as all regional parties in Kashmir face a lockdown due to the continuous detention of their leadership, including National Conference's Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone and J&K Peoples Movement head Shah Faesal.

“No regional party is able to organise a public event in Kashmir because it requires seeking permissions from the police and the administration. The BJP, however, has been given a free hand to reach out to people, even if it endangers their lives. The method and the goal is obvious,” a senior PDP leader, released recently, told The Hindu.