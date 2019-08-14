National

Counter-terror operations fetch J&K 61 gallantry medals

File photo of India's Border Security Force soldiers patrolling near the India-Pakistan border about 35 kilometers west of Jammu.

File photo of India's Border Security Force soldiers patrolling near the India-Pakistan border about 35 kilometers west of Jammu.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Central Reserve Police Force, like previous years, bags the most gallantry medals at 72, followed by 61 by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Action in the counter-terrorism grid of Jammu and Kashmir has fetched central security forces maximum gallantry medals amongst the 180 such decorations announced by the government on the occasion of the Independence Day.

A total of 946 medals have been announced by the Home Ministry, for personnel and officers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State police forces, of which three are President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and 177 are Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

A total of 114 gallantry medals have been given to troops deployed in the counter-terrorism operations grid in Jammu and Kashmir, while offensives in the Left Wing Extremism affected states fetched 62 such decorations followed by 4 for counter-insurgency operations in the north eastern states, a government statement said.

The President approved 132 Awards to Armed Forces Personnel and members of Paramilitary Forces. (Picture for representation).

Nine personnel have been given the bravery medals posthumously, the statement said.

The Central Reserve Police Force, like previous years, has bagged the maximum, 72 gallantry medals followed by 61 by the Jammu and Kashmir police, 23 by Odisha police, nine by Chhattisgarh police and five each by the Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force.

While 89 police personnel have been given the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, 677 have been awarded the police medal for meritorious service.

A total of 56 personnel have been awarded fire service medals and 44 officials have been given the home guard and civil defence medal.

Forty personnel have also been awarded the correctional service medals that are given to prison personnel who guard and manage jails in various States.

