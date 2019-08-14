List of Gallantry awards and other decorations - 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has approved 132 Awards to Armed Forces Personnel and members of Paramilitary Forces. The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, eight Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Yudh Seva Medals.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved four Mention-in-Despatches to the Army Personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations which include one posthumous for ‘Operation Anantnag Town’.

From the Army, Sapper Prakash Jadhav has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry award. Deputy Commandant, CRPF, Harshpal Singh has also been awarded the Kirti Chakra.

The Army has been awarded eight Shaurya Chakra awards, according to a press release.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was caught by Pakistan after his Mig-21 went down across the Line of Control (LoC) on February 27 last and later handed over to India at the Wagah-Attari border crossing on March 1, has been awarded the Vir Chakra, the country’s third-highest wartime gallantry medal.

According to the Ministry website, three gallantry awards, the Param Vir Chakra, the Maha Vir Chakra and the Vir Chakra were instituted by the Government of India on 26th January, 1950 which were deemed to have effect from the 15th August, 1947. Thereafter, other three gallantry awards, the Ashoka Chakra Class-I, the Ashoka Chakra Class-II and the Ashoka Chakra Class-III were instituted by the Government of India on 4th January, 1952, which were deemed to have effect from the 15th August, 1947. These awards were renamed as the Ashoka Chakra, the Kirti Chakra and the Shaurya Chakra respectively in January, 1967. These gallantry awards are announced twice in a year, on the occasion of the Republic Day and Independence Day. Order of precedence of these awards is the Param Vir Chakra, the Ashoka Chakra, the Mahavir Chakra, the Kirti Chakra, the Vir Chakra and the Shaurya Chakra.

The complete list of awardess is as follows:

Kirti Chakra

1. Sapper Prakash Jadhav, The Corps Of Engineers/First Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) - Army

2. Shri Harshpal Singh, Dy Commandant - CRPF.

Vir Chakra

1. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Flying (Pilot) - Air Force.

Shaurya Chakra

1. Lieutenant Colonel Ajay Singh Kushwah, The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles/3rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

2. Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, The Corps Of Electronic And Mechanical Engineers/55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) - Army.

3. Captain Maheshkumar Bhure, The Corps Of Engineers/34th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles Army

4. Lance Naik Sandeep Singh, 4th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) (posthumous)- Army

5. Sepoy Brajesh Kumar, The Punjab Regiment/22nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) - Army.

6. Sepoy Hari Singh, The Grenadiers/55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) - Army.

7. Rifleman Ajveer Singh Chauhan, 6th Battalion The Garhwal Rifles - Army.

8. Rifleman Shive Kumar, The Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry/31st Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) - Army.

9. Amit Singh Rana - Navy.

10. Shri Sable Dnyaneshwar Shriram, Constable - CRPF.

11. Shri Zaker Hussain, Constable - CRPF.

12. Shri Ashiq Hussain Malik, Special Police Official (posthumous) - MHA.

13. Shri Subash Chander, Head Constable - J&K MHA.

14. Shri Imran Hussain Tak, Sub Inspector (posthumous) - MHA.

Bar To Sena Medal (gallantry)

1. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Sena Medal Brigade Of The Guards/21st Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

2. Major K Naveen Reddy, Sena Medal The Corps Of Engineers/42nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

3. Major Sagar Prakash Pardeshi, Sena Medal The Armoured Corps/22nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

4. Major Tasou Prao, Sena Medal The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles/3rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

5. Major Md Sahwaj Alam, Sena Medal The Assam Regiment/42nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles Army.

6. Major Kaustubh Prakashkumar Rane, Sena Medal The Garhwal Rifles/36th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) - Army.

7. Major Manish Kumar Singh, Sena Medal The Engineer Regiment/53rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

8. Sepoy Sunil Kumar, Sena Medal 20th Battalion The Jat Regiment - Army.

Sena Medal(gallantry)

9. Lieutenant Colonel Rajesh Choudhary 3rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

10. Lieutenant Colonel Bhagwan Singh Bisht The Parachute Regiment/31st Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

11. Lieutenant Colonel Punyabachi Mohanty 9th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

12. Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Raza Israil 9th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

13. Lieutenant Colonel Amrendra Prasad Dwivedi The Assam Regiment/42nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

14. Lieutenant Thaiba Simon First Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

15. Major Sandeep Washisht The Parachute Regiment/31st Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

16. Major Jaswinder Singh, The Punjab Regiment/53rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

17. Major Vikas Katoch, The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles/52nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

18. Major Revinder Bhakher, 9th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

19. Major Udayan Thakur, The Army Service Corps/50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

20. Major Vijesh Kumar, The Mahar Regiment/first Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

21. Major Sachin Kumar Agarwal, The Mahar Regiment/30th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

22. Major Chitresh Bisht, The Corps Of Engineers/55th Engineer Regiment (posthumous) - Army.

23. Major Kh Shem, The Jat Regiment/5th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

24. Major Ashish Kumar, 4th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

25. Major Happy Charak, 9th Battalion The Rajputana Rifles - Army.

26. Major Yogesh Pandey, The Corps Of Engineers/9th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

27. Major Laxman Singh, The Mechanized Infantry/9th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

28. Major Patharkar Anand Sharad, Brigade Of The Guards/50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

29. Major Javalkar Vaibhav Pramod, The Armoured Corps/55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

30. Major Soham Bhattacharjee, The Corps Of Engineers/first Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

31. Major Shakti Singh, 23rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment - Army.

32. Major Inder Preet Singh, The Armoured Corps/22nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

33. Captain Shiv Kumar Sharma, 9th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

34. Captain Kunal Kumar, 21st Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

35. Captain Prateek Ranjangaonkar, The Assam Regiment/42nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

36. Captain Saurabh Patni, The Corps Of Signals/55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

37. Captain Ashish Gedion Paudel, 3rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

38. Subedar Trilok Singh, 3rd Battalion The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles - Army.

39.Naib Subedar Tara Chand, 16th Battalion The Assam Rifles - Army.

40. Naib Subedar Ravinder Singh, First Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

41. Naib Subedar Jai Dev 9th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

42. Battery Havildar Major Hans Raj, The Corps Of Artillery/66th Medium Regiment - Army.

43. Havildar Sandeep Malik, 12th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

44. Havildar Balinder Singh, 4th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

45. Havildar Baljeet, The Mechanised Infantry/50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

46. Havildar Bhupendra Singh, 23rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment - Army.

47. Havildar Ajay Kumar Rana, The Punjab Regiment/53rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

48. Havildar Sheo Ram, The Grenadiers/55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) - Army.

49. Havildar Rakesh Kumar, The Jat Regiment/34th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

50. Havildar Javid Ahmad Chopan, 9th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

51. Lance Havildar Vijay Kumar, 23rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment (posthumous) - Army.

52. Lance Havildar Sandeep Kumar, 23rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment - Army.

53. Naik Ashwani Kumar, 9th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

54. Naik Jankar Singh, The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles/3rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

55. Naik Sunny Thakur, The Mechanized Infantry/42nd Battalion Mechanished - Army.

56. Naik Ramesh Kumar, 20th Battalion The Jat Regiment - Army.

57. Naik Narendra Kumar, The Jat Regiment/5th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

58. Naik Santosh Singh, 9th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

59. Lance Naik Sombir, 23rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment - Army.

60. Lance Naik Jagtar Singh, The Punjab Regiment/22nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

61. Lance Naik Surendra Singh, 4th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

62. Lance Naik Anuj Kumar, The Mahar Regiment/first Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

63. Sepoy Kulwinder Singh, The Mechanized Infantry/42nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

64. Sepoy Jagmohan Singh, The Mechanized Infantry/42nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

65. Sepoy Samaresh Dey, The Mechanized Infantry/50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

66. Sepoy Suhail Singh Saini, The Mechanized Infantry/42nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

67. Sepoy S Vigi Bhaskar, 12th Battalion The Madras Regiment - Army.

68. Grenadier Tawseef Yousuf, The Grenadiers/55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

69. Grenadier Ajay Kumar, The Grenadiers/55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) - Army.

70. Sepoy Penta Nithin Paul, 24th Battalion The Maratha Light Infantry - Army.

71. Sepoy Sunil, The Jat Regiment/34th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

72. Sepoy Rinku, The Jat Regiment/34th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

73. Sepoy Sushil Singh Kalakoti, The Kumaon Regiment/50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

74. Sepoy Rajveer Singh Yadav, The Kumaon Regiment/50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

75. Sepoy Pankaj Boro, The Assam Regiment/42nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

76. Sepoy Rahul Das, The Assam Regiment/42nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

77. Sepoy Gulshan Singh, The Sikh Light Infantry/19th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

78. Sepoy Happy Singh, The Sikh Light Infantry/19th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) - Army.

79. Sepoy Yogendra Kumar, The Mahar Regiment/first Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

80. Rifleman Ramesh Singh Dhami, 3rd Battalion The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles - Army.

81. Rifleman Rupen Pradhan, 3rd Battalion The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles - Army.

82. Rifleman Surinder Kumar, The Jammu And Kashmir Rifles/3rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

83. Rifleman Pradeep Kumar, The Rajputana Rifles/9th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

84. Rifleman Mandeep Singh Rawat, The Garhwal Rifles/36th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) - Army.

85. Rifleman Preetam Singh, 6th Battalion The Garhwal Rifles - Army.

86. Rifleman Rayees Ah Lone, The Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry/50th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

87. Rifleman Ningthoujam Subhachandra Singh, 31st Battalion The Assam Rifles (posthumous) - Army.

88. Grenadier Karam Chand, 5th Battalion The Grenadiers - Army.

89. Paratrooper Vikram Singh Mehta, 3rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

90. Paratrooper Rajendra Singh, 9th Battalion The Parachute Regiument (special Forces) - Army.

91. Paratrooper Naseeb Kumar, 10th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

92. Paratrooper Gopal Singh, 10th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

93. Paratrooper Tarung Sitang, 9th Battalion The Parachute Regiment (special Forces) - Army.

94. Sowar Kishan Singh, The Armoured Corps/55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) - Army.

95. Signalman Manvendra Singh, The Corps Of Signals/3rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

96. Sapper P Madhu, The Corps Of Engineers/first Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

97. Sapper P Babu, The Mahar Regiment/first Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

98. Sapper Rahul Chavan, The Engineer Regiment/first Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles - Army.

Nao Sena Medal (gallantry)

1. Captain Naveen Thapa - Navy.

2. Lt Cdr Ruchir Rakesh Khajuria - Navy.

3. Shri Niwash, Sea I - Navy.

4. Shaminder Singh, Po Pt - Navy.

5. Takhellambam Rakhesh Singh, POCD - Navy.

Vayu Sena Medal (gallantry)

1. Group Captain Saumitra Tamaskar, Flying (pilot) - Air Force.

2. Wing Commander Pranav Raj, Flying (pilot) - Air Force.

3. Wing Commander Amit Ranjan, Flying (pilot) - Air Force.

4. Squadron Leader Rahul Basoya, Flying (pilot) - Air Force.

5. Squadron Leader Pankaj Arvind Bhujade, Flying (pilot) - Air Force.

6. Squadron Leader B Karthik Narayan Reddy, Flying (pilot) - Air Force.

7. Squadron Leader Shashank Singh, Flying (pilot) - Air Force.

Yudh Seva Medal

1. Air Commodore Sunil Kashinath Vidhate, AVSM VM Flying (pilot) - Air Force.

2. Group Captain Yeshpal Singh Negi, VM VSM Flying (pilot) - Air Force.

3. Group Captain Hemant Kumar, Flying (pilot) - Air Force.

4. Group Captain Hansel Joseph Sequeira, Flying (pilot) - Air Force.

5. Squadron Leader Minty Aggarwal, Administration/fighter Controller - Air Force.

In addition, President Ram Nath Kovind has also awarded one President's Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service), five Tatrakshak Medals (Gallantry) and two Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service) to the following Indian Coast Guard personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry and distinguished/meritorious service.

The detailed list of the awardees is as follows:

(a) President's Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)

(i) IG Thekkumpurath Prabhakaran Sadanandan, TM (4017-D).

(b) Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)

(i) DIG Yoginder Dhaka (0420-D).

(ii) Comdt Anurup Singh (0620-J).

(iii) Dy Comdt Utkersh Sharma (1189-C).

(iv) Satish, P/Adh(RP), 2816-Z.

(v) Trinatha Behera, U/Adh(R), 03608-Z.

(c) Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service)

(i) IG Maneesh Vishal Pathak (0241-V).

(ii) DIG Neeraj Tiwari (0269-L).

These awards are being given to the personnel of Indian Coast Guard on Republic Day and Independence Day every year, since January 26, 1990 onwards.