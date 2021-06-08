Coronavirus updates | June 8, 2021

A top World Health Organisation official estimated on Monday that COVID-19 vaccination coverage of at least 80% is needed to significantly lower the risk that “imported” coronavirus cases like those linked to new variants could spawn a cluster or a wider outbreak.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief, told a news conference that ultimately, “high levels of vaccination coverage are the way out of this pandemic.” Many rich countries have been moving to vaccinate teenagers and children — who have lower risk of more dangerous cases of COVID-19 than the elderly or people with comorbidities — even as those same countries face pressure to share vaccines with poorer ones that lack them.

Here are the latest updates:

Bihar

Bihar lifts lockdown from June 9; night curfew to continue

The Bihar government on Tuesday announced the lifting of the lockdown from June 9 and continuation of the night curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The government and private offices would be opened with 50 % attendance till 4 p.m., but malls, schools, colleges, religious places and cinema halls would remain closed. Shops would be allowed to open till 5 p.m., it said.

With four extensions from May 5, Bihar has remained under lockdown for 35 days.

'No evidence that a future wave will affect children more seriously'

Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, says to stop future waves we have to follow covid appropriate behaviour until enough people are vaccinated or there is natural immunity.

There's no evidence that a future wave will affect children more seriously. However we must endeavor to stop future waves, he says.

He was speaking at a weekly COVID-19 briefing.

VK Paul: States will be given vaccines based on population, state of pandemic, wastage of vaccine. We still have unfinished agenda on covering healthcare workers and our highest priority continues to be them.

States will aggregate demand of private hospitals keeping equitable distribution between large and small hospitals and regional balance. Private hospitals can only charge upto Rs 150 as service charge. It's unacceptable that they add an additional 1600 or 4k. It was Rs 100 earlier. This incentive will encourage many more private hospitals to participate in vaccination.

Health Ministry has placed fresh order of 25 crores from Serum Institute and 19 crore from Bharat Biotech. 30% advance for same has been released. A separate order of 30 crore doses from Biological E has also been given.

Centre revises vaccine rules for those going abroad

Students and those travelling abroad for jobs or as part of the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympic Games can take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield after 28 days, the Centre said on Monday.

As per the revised rules, the facility will be available to those who need to undertake international travel for the specified purposes till August 31 this year, and the mention of the vaccine type as “Covishield” is sufficient and “no other qualifying entries are required,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

COVID-19 count in India dips below one lakh after over two months

India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases were registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,89,96,473. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in around 47 days, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. A total of 81,466 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 2.

Also, 18,73,485 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,82,07,596.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.62%. It has been less than 10% for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said. - PTI

COVID nails: these changes to your fingernails may show you’ve had coronavirus

The main signs of COVID-19 are fever, a cough, fatigue and a loss of your sense of taste and smell. Signs of COVID-19 in the skin have been noted too. But there’s another part of the body where the virus appears to have an impact: the fingernails.

Following a COVID-19 infection, for a small number of patients the fingernails appear discoloured or misshapen a number of weeks later – a phenomenon that’s been dubbed “COVID nails”.

One symptom is a red half-moon pattern that forms a convex band over the white area at the base of fingernails. This seems to present earlier than other COVID-related nail complaints, with patients noticing it less than two weeks after being diagnosed. Multiple cases have been reported – but not many.

Red half-moon nail patterns like this are generally rare, and previously haven’t been seen so close to the nail base. So having this pattern appear like this could exclusively be an indication of a COVID-19 infection. - AP

Canada

Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to ease border restrictions for travellers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Canada is making plans to loosen the current 14-day isolation period for travellers who have received two vaccine doses, Bloomberg reported. Travellers entering Canada would still be tested for the coronavirus and may be required to quarantine for a shorter period, according to the report.

Separately, Politico reported late on Monday that Canada was eyeing the date of June 22 to begin loosening restrictions at the U.S. border. - Reuters

Kids 5 and up get shots in tests for COVID vaccine

Children held stuffed animals, played under chairs and a few cried at Ochsner Medical Center, just outside New Orleans as tests of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine started on Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5 through 11.

Their temperature and blood pressure were checked, their noses swabbed and their blood drawn for tests. Finally, they got a shot of either the vaccine or a placebo.

Families won't know for six months whether their children actually were vaccinated. At that point, children who didn't get the vaccine will have the chance to do so.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved May 10 for children aged 12-15. - AP