Bihar lifts lockdown from June 9; night curfew to continue

The Bihar government on Tuesday announced the lifting of the lockdown from June 9, but the night curfew would continue from 7 pm to 5 am across the State.

The government and private offices can be open with 50% attendance till 4 pm but malls, schools, colleges, religious places and cinema halls will remain closed and shops will be allowed to open till 5 pm.

With four extensions from May 5, Bihar remained under lockdown for 35 days.

“There has been decline in corona infection due to lockdown. So lifting lockdown but, the night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am will be continued. With 50 % attendance all government and private offices will be opened till 4 pm. Shops will be opened till 5 pm.

Coronavirus updates | June 8, 2021

“Online classes will be continued and private vehicles will be allowed to ply. This facility will be continued till next one week. Even now need is to be safe from crowded places”, tweeted chief minister Nitish Kumar after a review meeting of Covid-19 crisis management group in Patna on Tuesday.

Bihar, so far, has registered 713879 positive cases with total number of 5424 deaths. Active number of cases in the state is 8230 while, the recovery rate has gone up to 98.09%. Over 1.12 crore people have been vaccinated in the state so far, of whom over 20 lakh are in the 18-44 age groups.