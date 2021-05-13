Coronavirus | Sputnik V to be available in Indian markets by next week

Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Center, will be available in Indian markets from early next week, said NITI Aayog member Dr. V.K. Paul on Thursday at a press conference.

Local production would begin in July, with Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories manufacturing the vaccine, he stated.

Sputnik V was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in April and was first approved in Russia on August 11 last. With an efficacy of 91.6%, as published in the Lancet medical journal, the vaccine has been cleared and approved for mass use in more than 50 countries. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has signed a deal to produce 750 million doses of Sputnik V in India.

India had also invited Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to manufacture in India and work with Indian companies, Dr. Paul added.