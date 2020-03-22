National

Coronavirus: Punjab orders lockdown in few districts

Workers disinfect streets of Amritsar in the wake of coronavirus pandemic on March 21, 2020.

Workers disinfect streets of Amritsar in the wake of coronavirus pandemic on March 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Partial lockdown has been ordered in Jalandhar with effect from 7 a.m. on March 22 up to midnight of March 25

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government has ordered a lockdown in few districts till March 25 including Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr), Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar.

Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, in a statement said that ''establishments in districts of Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur have been closed while the partial lockdown has been ordered in Jalandhar with effect from 7 a.m. on March 22 up to midnight of March 25 by the District Magistrate. Likewise, it has also been advised to close down establishments in district Kapurthala from March 23 as a precautionary measures.”

The statement added that shops and commercial establishments selling non-essential would be closed while factories engaged in production of essential items including flour mills, cattle feed, food processing, medical pharma, etc not to be closed by enforcing staggering of workers and other preventive safeguards.

