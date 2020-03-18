Coronavirus | Modi speaks to Saudi crown prince on COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Tuesday evening to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of his efforts to engage world leaders in tackling the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 6,600 lives worldwide.
In particular, Mr. Modi discussed his proposal to organise a videoconference of G-20 countries on the lines of the videoconference by the SAARC leaders on Sunday and the G-7 leaders on Monday.
“The two leaders agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G20 leaders, under the aegis of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of G20, would be useful at a global scale, both for discussing specific measures to address the challenges posed by the global outbreak of COVID-19 and to instil confidence in the global populace,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
