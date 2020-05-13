National

Coronavirus lockdown | Rationalists criticise preparations for Puri Rath Yatra

Some senior servitors of the temple have claimed on Odia TV channels that the festival can end the COVID-19 pandemic

Rationalists in Odisha criticised the continuing preparations for the Rath Yatra of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, as well as statements from some of its servitors that the annual outing of the deities during the festival will end the threat of COVID-19 from the world.

Servitors of the Sri Jagannath Temple are pressurising the government to allow the Rath Yatra to be performed without the presence of devotees from outside. They are of the view that devotees can see the event on TV.

In statements to Odia news channels, some senior servitors have claimed that the Rath Yatra can end scourge of the coronavirus from the world. The nine day long Rath Yatra festival involving three massive wooden chariots is slated to start from June 23. Construction of the chariots has begun in Puri.

‘Erroneous message’

Debendra Sutar, secretary, Odisha Rationalist Society (ORS), said no religious festival can be held without sacrificing basic precautions against the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing. According to him, the servitors are propagating an erroneous message. “In the pre-Independence period, the cholera epidemic claimed hundreds of lives during the Rath Yatra in Puri. So people should realise that the Rath Yatra of the Shri Jagannath Temple cannot save us from COVID-19,” he said.

Pratap Rath, president, ORS, criticised local media for publicising superstitious statements by the servitors without accommodating scientific views to counter them. “It is the duty of the government to stop superstitious statements made by servitors to convince the gullible that the Rath Yatra is the solution to COVID-19,” he said.

Raja Suresh, president, Humanist and Rationalist Organisation (HRO), Odisha, blamed both the State and Central governments for playing with religious sentiments by allowing the construction of chariots in Puri without providing clear information on whether the festival would be held or not. Mr. Suresh also demanded strict legal action against persons spreading superstitious beliefs.

‘Personnel needed’

HRO’s secretary E. T. Rao said that even if the Rath Yatra is held without allowing the inflow of devotees, it would require massive deputation of police and administrative officials, which will be detrimental to continuing the fight against COVID-19 in the State. “The policemen and officials will be unnecessarily put in danger of contracting the infection,” he added.

Another rationalist, Bhala Chandra Sadangi, said it was time to “make ordinary people understand that instead of religious rituals, only medical science can check the threat of COVID-19”. He noted that major religious institutions and gatherings are being restricted throughout the world.

