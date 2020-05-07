Construction of Rath Yatra chariots allowed: Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Puri in Odisha.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Odisha, who had sought clarification from the Ministry in the wake of the ongoing lockdown, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Home Ministry said that no religious congregation should be permitted as it was a workplace and not a public place that was accessible to all.

The Home Ministry said that the complete segregation of the construction site should be ensured and social-distancing norms followed. “The decision regarding the holding of the Rath Yatra is to be taken by State government, keeping in view the conditions prevailing at that time,” the Ministry said.

In rare move, Odisha government restricts access to Puri Jagannath temple from March 20

The Rath Yatra is expected to be held on June 23. It is one of the most important festivals in Odisha and lakhs come to Puri to participate in the festival.