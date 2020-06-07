Over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments to be opened from June 8

The Union Culture Ministry on Sunday approved opening of it’s over 3,000 Archeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments from June 8, Union Minister Prahlad Patel said.

He said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry will be followed by the monument authorities.

Also read: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated May 30, 2020

The 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Sources said that e-tickets and wearing masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors.