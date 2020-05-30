Resources

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated May 30, 2020

The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020 and will be effective till June 30, 2020.

The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus.

All activities that were prohibited earlier will be opened up in areas outside Containment Zones in a phased manner, with the stipulation of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to be prescribed by the Health Ministry.

