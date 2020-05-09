Coronavirus lockdown | Evaluation for class 10, 12 board exams to be done at home by teachers

The evaluation for class 10, 12 board exams will be done by teachers at their homes and 3,000 schools have been identified as exam centres to deliver the answer sheets to them, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Saturday.
He said 1.5 crore answer sheets of already conducted class 10, 12 exams will be delivered to teachers. “From the 3,000 schools, these copies will go the evaluators and evaluation will begin tomorrow. Teachers will evaluate from home and we will be able to complete the process in 50 days,” he added.
The evaluation of the answer sheets has been delayed due to a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The pending board exams will be held from July 1 to 15.
