Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15, says HRD Ministry

Students seen before the start of CBSE 12th standard exam at a centre in Chennai. File

Students seen before the start of CBSE 12th standard exam at a centre in Chennai. File   | Photo Credit: K_Pichumani

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams.

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Friday.

Also read: CBSE to hold pending Class 10, 12 exams after assessing situation

“The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15,” he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.

