Coronavirus live updates | India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 18.04 crore doses

India recorded 3,05,372 new COVID-19 cases until 9.30 p.m. on Friday. As many as 3,438 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,43,51,601 cases and 2,65,791 deaths.

Karnataka reported 41,779 infections, followed by Maharashtra (39,923) and Kerala (34,694). Maharashtra also recorded 695 casualties, followed by Karnataka (373) and Uttar Pradesh (312).

As many as 3,21,693 new recoveries were also recorded on the day taking the total recoveries to 2,00,73,473.

Health Ministry update

India has administered more than 18.04 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Germany

Germany puts Britain back on a list of “risk areas”

Germany is putting the Britain back on a list of “risk areas” because of the emergence there of cases of a coronavirus variant first detected in India.

Britain currently has a lower rate of coronavirus infections than Germany.

But Germany's disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, says the United Kingdom is going back on the list effective Sunday because of “the at least limited appearance” of the variant known as B.1.617.2.

- AP

Vaccine production

COVID-19: USTR, Piyush Goyal discuss vaccine production and TRIPS waiver

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed the proposed waiver to provisions of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for COVID-19-specific items and raising vaccine production with United States Trade Representative (USTR), Katherine Tai, in a virtually meeting on Friday.

During the meeting, Tai conveyed her deep sympathy for the people of India as the country battles a deadly wave of COVID-19 and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to help India, the USTR said in a readout of the call.

- PTI

Maharashtra

Thane district's COVID-19 count up by 1,697, death toll by 59

With 1,697 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,97,810, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 59 persons, due to which the death toll in the district rose to 8,370.

- PTI