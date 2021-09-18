Coronavirus Updates | U.S. panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for seniors, high-risk

Over 2 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered on Friday, September 17 (till 5 p.m.) making this the highest single day vaccination tally so far.

In his tweet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Vaccine Seva: A gift to the Prime Minister on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen. Today on the birthday of PM Narendra Modi, India has crossed the historical figure of 2 crore vaccines in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!”

Meanwhile, India reported 34,403 new coronavirus infections as in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed in a press release. India's overall infection tally rose up to 3,33,81,728, while the count of active cases dipped to 3,39,056, as of 08:00 am on Friday, September 17.

The country has also administered 77.2 crore (77,24,25,744) doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of September 17.

Here are the latest developments:

National

If there is no new variant, 3rd Covid wave will not be as devastating as 2nd, says Kang

There will not be a third wave of COVID-19 of the size and consequence the country witnessed during the second wave unless there is a new variant of coronavirus, top vaccinologist Gagandeep Kang said on September 17.

She stressed the need to develop better vaccines that can deal with new variants, and strengthening of the regulatory mechanisms. "Unless there is a new variant there will not be a third wave of the size and consequences that we saw in the second wave. What we will see is local flare-ups where there are unprotected populations and where the virus has not been before," Ms. Kang said. - PTI

USA

U.S. panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for seniors, high-risk

Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan on September 17 to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

The nonbinding recommendation — from an influential committee of outside experts who advise the Food and Drug Administration — is not the last word. The FDA will consider the group’s advice and make its own decision, probably within days. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to weigh in next week. - AP